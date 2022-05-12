To the editor:
The Ipswich School Committee is currently seeking an override to Proposition 2 1/2 to fund the schools for the next five-to-six years. I support this override and the way the committee responsibly handles this budget boost over the Proposition 2 1/2 hurdle.
The School Committee also plans to submit a statement of interest (SOI) to the state for a new elementary school in spring of 2023. Over this summer and into the fall they plan to hold three or four listening sessions to solicit public input on the new elementary school or schools. Before we begin this expensive process, I urge everyone to get involved so the town is in agreement on some very basic issues such as the number of schools and their location(s) before we submit our SOI.
I feel the town is still divided right down the middle and there is no wiggle room on either side from where we were at our last attempt to pass an elementary school project. The Ipswich School Committee is very secretive (somehow, in spite of the Open Meeting Law) and last fall tried to circumvent public discussion around a school location and ask the Select Board to release Bialek Park without first taking a vote themselves.
At the School Committee meeting prior to their scheduled meeting with the Select Board last fall, the School Committee was found by the Massachusetts attorney general’s office to have violated the Open Meeting Law by not properly advertising the subject of their discussions in their agenda.
They prefer asking for forgiveness rather than permission, so beware.
How does the School Committee plan to show the state that conditions in Ipswich have shifted to favor passage of a new elementary building or buildings? Our elementary school buildings are decrepit, but the last project was voted down in spite of that fact. What has changed?
Irene Josephson
Ipswich