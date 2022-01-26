To the editor:
This is in response to Jim Modugno’s Jan. 19 letter, “Power corrupts.” Mr. Modugno called the COVID-19 restrictions put in place by our elected officials “draconian measures.”
Wasn’t it the scientists who told us what we needed to do in order to stay safe and healthy? Isn’t it true that if we had all complied maybe our government wouldn’t have had to mandate anything. It took New Zealand 103 days to become virus free. How? Their government mandated, yes, mandated that they mask up, get vaccinated and stay home. No one pushed back and there was no corrupt intent as Mr. Modugno suggests. They accomplished their mission of stopping the spread. We must stop the spread. Each new case of COVID presents yet another opportunity for the virus to mutate. We could be facing the possibility of a new variant that may not respond to a vaccine.
We are all suffering from COVID fatigue and we all hate wearing masks, but this could have been over long ago if our so entitled country had done what other countries like New Zealand had done and just complied.
I’ll close by saying that if Mr. Modugno’s trust really is with people who do what is right, then instead of being part of the problem, I suggest he become part of the solution and lose the you can’t tell me what to do attitude so we can end this nightmare and resume life as we knew it pre-pandemic.
Deena Aliberti
Middleton