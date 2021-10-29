To the editor:
With the retirement of two long-term city councilors at-large, Beverly has a responsibility and an opportunity to ensure that we elect new city-wide councilors who not only have the skills to steward our city during difficult times, but who have demonstrated a commitment to helping residents navigate the ways in which government can serve them. We write to urge our fellow residents to vote for attorney William Cosmas, who has demonstrated just that level of skill and care.
Last November, based on a Salem News report by Paul Leighton, our neighborhood learned what we thought was a former toxic chemical spill in the ground under our homes had never been properly cleaned up. The community formed Voices of Concern North Beverly to determine how to protect our children, families, and property, and surrounding wetlands. Upon hearing of our cause through one of our members, Will joined right away as a volunteer advisor and has been instrumental, helping navigate city and state government, and lending confidence. We believe we have an advocate who cares and can help.
Put simply, Will has been there for our neighborhood when we needed someone — a calming voice, asking probing questions, pushing for change and accountability. We know he is committed to stand with our community until this awful problem is truly solved. We are just as confident that Will will be there in the same way for all of Beverly, should we elect him.
Sharyn Anderson
Chelsea Fisher
Shane Fisher
Beverly