To the editor:
No doubt the homeless problem is widespread, leaving Salem and other communities frustrated and helpless, yearning for any real progress or solution. Politicians always defer to the lack of affordable housing, yet the absence of any substantive initiative is unacceptable.
San Diego, on the other hand, led by their new mayor passed a no camping ban as long as shelter beds were available plus an outright ban on so-called “sensitive areas.” The measure, of course, wasn’t without some opposition from City Council members and is too new to gauge its success, but I’m sure everyone in the city is watching.
We can all agree the unhoused need help but what about those who refuse services? And why are they refusing services? Currently Lifebridge has 36 shelter beds and adds another 18 in the winter.
I argue they refuse services because there is no proverbial line in the sand stating this type of behavior isn’t acceptable and won’t be tolerated long-term.
Salem should follow San Diego’s lead to adopt a no camping ban at least in “sensitive areas” (near schools, parks, public transportation, and waterways) if not adopt the entire policy on an interim basis. If it doesn’t work, then let it expire, but it’s worth it to try. Status quo isn’t working for sure.
Elgin Stallard,
Salem