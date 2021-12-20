To the editor:
I am completely disgusted with Salem city councilors, some from last term and the rest not even sworn in yet, for refusing to vote Domingo Dominguez in as president of City Council for the year 2022. As the tradition of City Council, the councilor that has been there the longest and has not yet been president gets the nod from the other councilors. So far, all but one, has decided not to vote for Dominguez to be the president of City Council for 2022. They do not feel the need to honor the longstanding tradition.
It is obvious that these folks do not know that the job of a city councilor is to be a separate entity from the mayor’s office. In fact, they are the checks and balances of the mayor. It shows me and the city that the senior councilors, councilors McCarthy, Morsillo, Hapworth and Riccardi along with the new councilors are not here to represent us but they represent the mayor. These councilors should have researched what a city council does before deciding to run for office. Obviously, they are misinformed as to what their jobs are.
What is more perplexing is that in a city in which government officials are always talking about diversity and inclusion, it seems that it’s only disingenuous rhetoric aimed at pandering to people. In a city that touts more than 20% of its population being Latino, the majority white council has effectively blocked the only Dominican on the council from becoming president. It’s clear that this behavior is intended to discount and marginalize Dominguez and the rest of the Latino community.
Pam Lombardini
Salem