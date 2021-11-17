To the editor:
All of us are hearing about clean energy these days and how we must cut back on fossil fuels because we are burning up our precious Mother Earth. Climate change is a reality, a very scary one.
Several years ago I had solar panels installed on the roof of my home. While not aesthetically pleasing, it seemed like the responsible thing to do. Now we are hearing about battery backup. Electricity goes out, no problem, you have your battery backup to keep your house warm and your appliances working. Wrong! The new batteries are only available to people who are installing solar panels; there is no retrofitting being done. Seems unfair that those of us who signed on to solar power initially are now getting shortchanged. Perhaps someone could nudge the solar companies to start working on this issue? There are many homes in this area with roof solar panels. Seems like business as usual, renewable energy is good only if the company can make a lot of money.
Christine Beote
Beverly