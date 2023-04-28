To the editor:
As a resident of Danvers, a historic commission member, and a local Realtor, I feel compelled to forward this letter to you in support of the CPA in the upcoming May 2 ballot.
The CPA funds go to historic preservation, community housing, recreation, and open space projects. All of which contributes to a better quality of life for our community.
My family and I frequent Endicott Park, walk the Rail Trail and feel enriched by these experiences. In addition, the many historic properties and places such as the Rebecca Nurse Homestead, Peabody Institute Library and Glen Magna Mansion, just to name a few. I have volunteered many hours over the years to support many of these causes and will continue to do so.
We are fortunate to live in a community that has so much to offer, and we would be remiss to neglect and not expand upon the many gifts left to us from previous generations.
Doug Desrocher,
Danvers