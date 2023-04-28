To the editor,
Last Saturday, I voted early to approve the Community Preservation Act (CPA) in Danvers. As you may know, the CPA is a state matching grant program which helps fund open space, recreation, historic preservation, and community housing projects. For the quarterly cost of only $17.79 by the average single-family owner, an approved CPA would generate over $1 million in funds with over a quarter million coming from the state.
As a homeowner in Danvers, I have the privilege of using the Rail Trail on an almost daily basis. The Rail Trail strengthens our community by providing a safe and welcoming environment for outdoor recreation. By approving the CPA, Danvers will be better able to support improvements including new rest areas and benches, improved crossing access and the speedy completion of the northwest extension into Middleton.
In addition, the CPA would provide funds to rehabilitate, develop and restore many of our other beloved open space, parks, and historical buildings, including Lebel’s Grove, Salem Village Parsonage, Rebecca Nurse Homestead, and the Sandy Beach Recreation area, just to name a few.
I am grateful for the recreational services, open space, and rich history of Danvers. To help maximize our community’s diverse assets, I ask that you join me in voting to approve the CPA on May 2.
Charlene Smith,
Danvers