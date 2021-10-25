To the editor:
Steve Dibble does not have the temperament or the maturity to be our next leader. The Oct. 21 story about the indoor mask mandate where Mr. Dibble called Mayor Driscoll “crazy” was very offensive. Mental illness affects 1 in 5 adults in the United States. The pandemic has driven many people into depression and to seek help. My family has been affected by it, my friends have been and it has been all over the news.
Mr. Dibble has used questionable terms during this campaign, like the “R” word; now he is calling people crazy? He has turned this campaign into personal attacks on the mayor instead of proposing visions and plans for what he has in mind for our great city of Salem. I already voted and I am very glad I voted for Mayor Driscoll.
Amy McKeehan
Salem