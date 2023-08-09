To the editor:
Legislation currently being pushed in Washington could save businesses and consumers upwards of $15 billion per year. How? By addressing high credit card “swipe fees” that are increasing at an uncontrollable rate. Massachusetts’ elected leaders in Washington should support the bill.
You see, every time someone swipes, inserts, or taps a credit card, merchants pay a fee to the credit card company and bank. While the 2 to 4% charges may seem modest, they can add up — amounting to nearly $130 billion in 2022. That’s more than a 20% increase compared to the year before.
The problem is a lack of competition. Visa and Mastercard have formed a de facto duopoly that is immune to the typical free market mechanisms that keep corporations in check. The result is ballooning costs that go well beyond what’s warranted.
To help address the problem, the Credit Card Competition Act will provide merchants more options on how to process credit card transactions. The change will foster competition within the credit industry, helping to keep “swipe fees” at a level that can be swallowed by retailers and their customers.
I urge federal lawmakers to swiftly pass the legislation.
Thomas N. Trkla,
Chairman and CEO of Yesway,
Beverly