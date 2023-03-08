To the editor:
Polly Wilbert is intelligent and articulate. She is also frequently mistaken when it comes to her opinions about the city. And her latest missive to The Salem News (“October is a ‘horror’ for Salem residents”, March 2) outlines it well. She clearly doesn’t understand what Destination Salem actually does, and has a vastly overinflated opinion of their role in Haunted Happenings. Having served as the city’s liaison to the business and tourism industry multiple times in my 10 years in elected office, and being one of this city’s business owners, I believe I’ve learned enough of the truth to be able to outline it here.
First of all, as a Destination Marketing Organization their job is to promote the city to tourism. They do that, and do a very good job of it. We get a lot of tourists, and as a credit to their work, they’ve expanded our tourism industry well beyond just October. All throughout the year we have events now that bring people to Salem — events like Salem’s So Sweet, Ancestry Days, Salem Film Fest, Salem Arts Festival, North Shore Pride, The Salem Comedy and Spirits Festival, and many others attract people year-round. We don’t need these events in October — Haunted Happenings is admittedly huge. But Destination Salem’s efforts help spread it around all year and remove some of the seasonal uncertainty that otherwise would affect our businesses and the jobs they provide.
Like it or not (and she clearly doesn’t), Salem isn’t the downtown shopping destination for general retail that it was in the days before Route 128 and the Northshore Mall. Almy’s is gone and it’s not coming back. I used to buy jewelry at Bernard’s and at Daniel Low, they retired. The destination women’s wear shop on Essex Street is now a destination comics and collectibles store. Retail for everyday residents has been changed forever by malls and Amazon.
Yes, Haunted Happenings is huge. And thanks to popular culture (and the general trend that’s turned Halloween into a major national holiday), it’s gotten even bigger. The city clearly has work to do to mitigate that and improve the movement of people in the city while managing the expectations of tourists who think Salem is a theme park (and are surprised to find out that we’re not actors on a set — we really do live here). But to be blunt, Portsmouth and Newburyport (her comparisons) are lovely cities to visit with very different things to offer and very, very different patterns of tourism. Both those cities are packed in the summertime (as is Salem at times). During much of the year their carpets are rolled up and the “steady flow of visitors” is actually a trickle. Our slow months are their busy months, and I only exaggerate slightly.
After 50-plus years of promotion and popular culture representation, Salem is a tourism-driven city. We can complain about it to the newspaper and blame a tiny agency she clearly doesn’t understand, or we can work to encourage better management of what is a fact on the ground, continue promoting the rest of the year as good alternatives, and support our city’s economy. Businesses show up in the free market to make money where there’s an opportunity. If the market is there for another bike shop, jeweler, or clothing boutique, they will open. I suggest that shopping at them more and that might keep them around.
Though some might want to demand it, only a few people come here just for Mcintyreland. And the PEM is a huge draw, but outside of school field trips and a few people it’s not the solution either. It’s an important part of a diverse economy and a major asset to our city, but even if we had the power to close all of the businesses that Ms. Wilbert finds so distasteful, the PEM would not fill that gap.
The last thing I’ll say is that I, living only a couple of blocks further from downtown than Ms. Wilbert does, do not consider October a “horror.” Sometimes it’s a pain in the ass, but I somehow manage to survive it. And when I can go out to a nice restaurant downtown in January that’s open all year because of all that Haunted Happenings business, I even appreciate it. I believe most people understand this about Salem and even when and if they don’t like October, they still get it.
We can, should, and are working as a city to fix the problems caused by the demands of tourism. We are also lucky to have tourism as an economic driver in a city that lost most of its commercial base over the decades, and lucky to have a DMO like Destination Salem helping us spread that demand over a whole year, not just October.
Josh Turiel,
Salem