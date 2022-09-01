To the editor:
I submit this letter as an enthusiastic endorsement of Manny Cruz for state representative.
As a longtime educator concerned with educational and social issues, especially those impacting kids, I have been so very impressed with Manny’s commitment to these and other important issues such as affordable housing, and his demonstrated ability to address these issues with understanding and intelligence.
I am even more impressed with Manny as a human being: His honesty, integrity and trustworthiness, critical and necessary character traits in order to be a successful politician.
Please consider a vote for Manny Cruz; he will make you proud.
Herbert Levine,
Peabody