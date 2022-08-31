To the editor:
“Not a hero only is needed, but a world fit for him.” — Thomas Carlyle
If ever there was a world made for Manny Cruz, it is the world of the 7th Essex district of Massachusetts. The challenges currently confronting Salem have created a world of risk and opportunity that is uniquely suited to Manny Cruz’s leadership qualities and character. I enthusiastically endorse Manny Cruz for state representative. I support Manny because his deep knowledge of the legislative process makes him the ideal leader to succeed Paul Tucker as representative for the 7th Essex district.
While serving on the School Committee, I was able to observe Manny’s admirable grasp of this process. I also witnessed Manny’s mentorship of members of the Student Advisory Council at Salem High, demonstrating his capacity for nurturing future leaders.
In addition, the life experience that Manny brings to any initiative makes him a compassionate and resourceful advocate for our residents. This is especially meaningful to Latino families who have struggled through poverty, housing instability, and all the complexities of immigration.
“Born and raised” Salemites exhibit their pride of place at every opportunity, and Manny is no exception. Manny’s deep feeling for this city transfers into advocacy for schools, affordable housing, social justice issues, and the clean energy jobs of the future. Given Manny Cruz’s demonstrated public service and his capacity to inspire and build a team of future leaders, I will proudly vote for him to be the next state representative for our district.
Ana Nuncio,
Salem