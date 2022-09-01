To the editor:
‘I am recommending to my friends and colleagues to vote for Manny for state representative. Why? Because I see a smart and dedicated public servant who will listen and act.
I have known Manny Cruz for 20 years now since I first met him as a spunky seventh-grader at Collins Middle School. Even at a young age, Manny showed remarkable talent and curiosity. While in high school, he took an interest in politics, and, because of this, I nominated Manny for a seat on the Governor’s Youth Council where he served for four years, becoming the chair of that council.
I had the privilege of participating in his council experience while driving him to council meetings throughout the state. I watched proudly as he led his council colleagues in an anti-bullying campaign, which was launched here in Salem.
Manny graduated from Salem State University and Northeastern University (doing quite well academically at both, I might add). He completed three coops at NU and obtained a Federal Court fellowship. He then went on to serve as a legislative aid to Representatives Matias (Lawrence) and Representative Tucker (Salem) and now as the Advocacy Director at Latinos for Education.
Through these experiences and in his current position as a Vice Chair of the School Committee, Manny has become a strong and influential voice for children and education (particularly educator diversity, after-school opportunities and early college), racial equity, and women’s rights to name a few. Please vote Sept. 6 for Manny Cruz.
Linda Saris,
Swampscott