To the editor:
Semper Paratus is the motto of the U.S. Coast Guard. It translates as “Always Prepared”. Semper Paratus is also a terrific descriptor of our friend, Manny Cruz.
What makes him so prepared?
Above all, he listens more than he speaks. We think that all would agree that this is a rare practice, particularly in politics.
Manny’s life experiences have greatly influenced his approach to public issues. He is more than aware of the struggle to find adequate housing facing Salemites; particularly those young people trying to establish roots in our community. The helping hand teenaged Manny received from Linda Saris’ program (now known as LEAP for Education) left him with an indelible desire to positively interact in the lives of as many people as possible. This he has done as a legislative aide to state representatives Juana Matias and Paul Tucker and as Vice Chair of the Salem School Committee.
Lastly, while others dream of a past that never was for his beloved Salem Manny moves forward unafraid and undeterred, focused on producing results for his community with his eyes set on the possibilities for a sparkling future while being prepared to address the serious environmental and housing crisis that threaten that future.
We urge you to vote for Manny Cruz to represent all of Salem as our next state representative.
Brendan Walsh,
Jeff Cohen,
Salem