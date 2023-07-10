To the editor:
In response to the story, “Report: State has ample solar power potential” (Salem News, July 7), yes, Massachusetts needs more solar energy to meet its climate goals. But no, we shouldn’t be taking down forests and using natural lands to install solar panels.
Preserving forests, especially old-growth forests, is an important climate mitigation tool, as much as building our solar capacity, because trees sequester carbon and when cut down, release it. Trees are also important to erosion control and habitat maintenance for wildlife and insects.
So, when the recent solar industry-authored report says that ground-mounted solar has the most potential, that’s concerning.
Legislation has been filed to encourage solar development on already developed land. Senate Bill 2150/House Bill 3225, An Act to encourage solar development on built and disturbed land incentivizes building solar in the built environment. I urge readers to ask their state leaders to support this initiative.
Cutting down trees to build solar arrays simply makes no sense. If we’re going to meet our climate goals, we need both.
Debora Hoffman,
Belmont