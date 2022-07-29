To the editor:
I couldn’t help but notice the newly painted parking space designations on Trader’s Way adjacent to the new apartment complex. Whoever came up with this dangerous and poorly conceived plan? I’ve lived down the street in the townhouse complex since they were built in 1987. I’ve attended hearings over the years on building proposals when Somerville Lumber was built, now the site of Home Depot, Sears garden supply, now the site of PetSmart and McDonald’s and the expansion of Shaw’s plaza. Traffic concerns were always the main topic. I can not imagine the accidents that are waiting to happen while cars race up Trader’s Way coming from First Street while motorists attempt to parallel park on Trader’s Way. What’s worse is that when drivers park and exit their cars, opening their doors while cars zoom by, there will inevitably be serious accidents. What about during the winter months? It’s tough enough as it is getting up that hill until the snow is completely plowed and the street is treated.
It’s already becoming a driving hazard now with cars pulling into the parking lot driving down Trader’s Way and taking a left into the parking lot, most of whom don’t care to even use their directional signal. The street should be reconsidered for parking before it’s too late for some unfortunate motorists or civilians.
Nate Lincoff
Salem