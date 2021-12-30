To the editor:
As I read the agenda for the Dec. 22 special session meeting set by the Salem Board of Health, I noticed that public comment on the proposed vaccine passport and mask mandates would not be held since comment was already offered at the regularly scheduled board meeting on Dec. 14. This special session agenda was sent out on Dec. 20.
Three days before Christmas to consider the most sweeping public health measures ever proposed by the Salem Board of Health without public comment — let that sink in.
Here we are – still in the midst of the busiest holiday season of the year, and one town after another are scheduling these “special session’” meetings of their boards of health. Swampscott (Dec. 21), Peabody (Dec. 22), Danvers (Dec. 22), Marblehead (Dec. 27) all passed mask mandates under cover of the holidays – out of the eyesight of the vast majority of their respective citizenry. Beverly tried to hold a vote on mask mandates and COVID passports on Dec. 28. Pattern much?
In addition, we are segregating a segment of our population (many of whom are minorities, whose vaccination rates are low) and literally saying, “Papers please.” Is this the kind of thing we want implemented under cover of the night without adequate debate? In an area as historically rich as our North Shore, we have clearly learned nothing at all about fair play, and even less about the evils of “othering” each other. These are truly dangerous times we are living in.
Patrick Dooley
Salem