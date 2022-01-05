To the editor:
Recent events in Danvers and Beverly underline serious problems of democracy that threaten our local and national democracies.
In Danvers the problem was secrecy regarding actions by hockey players that were at best immature and at worst criminal. The administration and School Committee apparently failed to call the former coach to account. A horrible example of CYA government that erodes the public trust upon which representative government rests.
In Beverly the reverse is true. The Board of Health was attempting to discuss and explain mitigation actions to deal with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This board consists of members appointed by locally elected representatives of the people of Beverly. The board was attempting to hold a public discussion on the topic in a Zoom meeting but were shouted down by a mob and were unable to hold the meeting, thus depriving the citizenry of an understanding of the legally constituted decisions of this local board while simultaneously feeding the egos of the screamers and yellers.
The Danvers administration was apparently guided by the idea that “what the public doesn’t know won’t hurt them.” They chose to ignore the pain of the individual teens who were negatively affected by the actions of enabled teammates. References were made to traditional hazing. Thus, we have no idea how long this misconduct was ignored and tacitly approved by the administration and how many people today are carrying the scars of these and similar events. This situation is curable. It may involve some administrative job loss and possibly end some Danvers High School athletic careers, but it is curable.
I’m not sure that the Beverly situation is curable. The leaders of the mob, I’m quite sure, have an agenda. They also appear to be people who would have little or no chance of winning a civilized debate where the debater must support their arguments with facts agreed-upon by the larger audience or being elected/appointed to policy-making bodies by fellow Beverly residents who know them and are either appalled, surprised, or not surprised at all by their juvenile behavior.
The Danvers events should serve as a warning to elected/appointed officials everywhere that, indeed, truth will out and transparency is good.
The Beverly circus should serve as a warning to the electorate that they cannot ignore the sort of malignant ignorance that propels an anti-democracy mob driven by misinformation spread online by both foreign powers eager to see our democracy crumble and by would-be American dictators aided and abetted by tech masters whose only interest is profit.
The difference between the two situations is the difference between a heart attack and a metastatic cancer.
Brendan Walsh
Salem