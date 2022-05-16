To the editor:
Danvers Town Meeting will be asked to cap incoming enrollments to Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School at 40 ninth-grade students per year. The district recommends a no vote.
We share concerns about costs, and agree that technical and agricultural education is expensive due to specialized programming. Essex Tech provides prudent, fiscally responsible budgets to our communities.
Danvers is not unique in seeing an increase in students attending Essex Tech. Since 2018-2019, Peabody’s enrollment increased by 63 while Beverly’s enrollment increased by 25.
Comparisons of per-pupil expenditures to Danvers Public Schools are misleading. Communities are levied a once-per-year assessment for expenses such as administration, building maintenance, insurance, and state and federal revenue shortfalls. The DESE Per Pupil Expenditure report shows Essex Tech’s direct per-pupil costs are slightly lower than Danvers’ costs.
Each Massachusetts student, by law, must have access to a vocational program. Applications to Essex Tech are highly competitive. More than half of those who apply each year are not accepted.
Town Meeting is being asked to deny Danvers parents the right to determine the best course for their child. Essex Tech’s mission is to provide as many students as possible with high-quality education and training to be successful. We teach differently because students learn differently. We help students build skills and connect classroom and workplace.
We work with our communities to provide the best educational opportunities for all children. Essex Tech should not be penalized for its success. Children in Danvers should not be penalized either.
Dr. Heidi T. Riccio
Superintendent
Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School