To the editor:
To be a renter is to live with uncertainty. There is an underlying insecurity, and, because of that, anxiety that arises from paying a landlord to occupy a space that they own. Every month, a renter can wonder whether they will see their rent raised in the near future, and there is always the threat of eviction. There are legal avenues to protect tenants, of course, but lawyers cost money that renters often don’t have. Moreover, even if the worst doesn’t come to pass, there’s always the fear that it could.
Renters make up 50% of Salem’s housed population, but their experiences are hardly represented in our city government.
No city councilor is a renter, and their privilege as homeowners will always create blindspots for them. They lack the current, lived experience of renting in the city in which they create the laws.
That is why I support Kyle Davis. Davis is running for Councilor-at-Large on a platform that includes protections for the renters of Salem. He wants to increase the number of affordable units in Salem and pass measures to stabilize rent, something that is badly needed during a time when the cost of living seems to constantly be on the rise. He wants to do these things because they are right but, also, crucially, because he is a renter.
We need a renter’s voice on our City Council because our government only works if it represents all of us.
Please vote Kyle Davis for Councilor-at-Large.
Jeremy Mele,
Salem