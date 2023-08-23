To the editor:
In response to the letter, “Davis represents future of Salem” (Salem News, Aug. 16), I’d like to address why Kyle Davis may not be the ideal representation of Salem’s future leaders.
Having lived in Danvers just last year, Davis ran for state Senate against Lovely. Now, as a newcomer to Salem, he is pursuing a campaign for councillor at-large. However, it’s important to note that simply running for office in the past does not necessarily qualify one as “involved.” While Kyle claims to be “involved” in Salem, when the city is actively seeking individuals to contribute to boards and commissions, his presence is noticeably absent.
The true future leaders of Salem are those who are already deeply invested in the community. Look for candidates like Filipe Zamborlini, who chairs the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, or Henry Gulergun, a School Committee candidate and chair of the Beautification Committee. These individuals are genuinely committed to enhancing our city, without the pursuit of personal recognition or a desire solely for elected office.
As Nov. 7 approaches, I urge you to consider a few key factors. Who do you frequently encounter at local events? Who consistently participates in citywide meetings? Who is actively engaged in volunteering efforts? While campaigning has its merits, it isn’t the sole avenue for community support. Let’s remain cautious of the allure of progressive populism. While supporting progressive candidates is valuable, true success requires a foundation of tangible actions and thoughtful ideas.
Jackson Shepard,
Salem