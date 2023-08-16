To the editor:
As a former city councilor at-large, School Committee member, and now on the Planning Board, I am sincerely and enthusiastically urging Salem voters to vote for Kyle Davis for City Council.
He truly represents Salem’s bright future of possibilities. I had breakfast at a local restaurant with him. He ran a very progressive, positive, and professional campaign for state senator. He lost that campaign, but he rebounded his enthusiasm for elective office by campaigning hard for the successful election of Mayor Pangallo. We crossed paths a lot in that campaign. I strongly encouraged him to run again for public office.
I, too, lost my first campaign for office. At 28, he is full of energy and possibility, like Salem. We talked about each of us being renters and the challenging costs of housing for young and old. He is a young natural and progressive leader who listens keenly and compassionately to the limitless possibilities of Salem’s dynamic future.
Mayor Pangallo is 42 with his wife as a doctoral professor at Salem State University. They have two young daughters in our school system. Like the Pangallos, Kyle represents the future of Salem in the 21st challenging century. In my 36 years in elective office, I urge Salem voters to consider one of their four votes for Kyle Davis for councilor at-large.
Tom Furey,
Salem