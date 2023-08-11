To the editor:
As a former faculty member at Vermont College, it is heartbreaking to see photos of Montpelier’s destructive flooding (“Vermont’s flood-wracked capital city ponders a rebuild with an eye on climate change”, Salem News, Aug. 7).
I spent many happy hours browsing at Bear Pond Books, or enjoying other thriving shops and restaurants in town — many now closed for repairs or for good. Sadly, the city is built too close to the river, and climate change will only increase the danger of future floods.
It will be up to engineers and other smart state and community leaders to figure out the city’s future. Those of us who live at a distance can’t help with the cleanup, but we can support the community through donations (www.montpelierstrong.org).
Even more important, every one of us needs to do whatever possible to reduce our own carbon footprint. We can buy electric cars (I love my Hyundai Kona); install heat pumps and solar panels; support efforts to plant trees; wean ourselves off propane. Most of all, we must demand that our city, state and federal leaders pay attention.
If this summer of fires, smoke, floods, and extreme temperatures hasn’t convinced them that our planet is in danger, then we must toss them out at the next election.
Liza Ketchum,
Watertown