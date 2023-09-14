To the editor:
Did you know that only 29% of all Massachusetts voters are registered as Democrats? Did you ever wonder how people get to be a delegate at a National or State Democratic Convention? You are not alone.
The first step is to join your Democratic town committee. Across Massachusetts, Democratic town committees are organizing to sign up people from all walks of life to become voting members of their town committees. If you want to work to get Joe Biden and other Democrats elected across the U.S., we urge you to join us.
Four years ago in Salem, out of over 30,000 registered voters, exactly 157 contributed, knocked on doors or called across America to help get Joe Biden elected. Think about how much more we could accomplish with twice that number!
Go to salemdemocrats.org (or your town committee website), contact your Democratic Chair and come to the next meeting. There you will find us with nomination papers for your ward. If you want to become an active voting member who will work to get Democrats elected, please nominate yourself.
In Salem, we can elect a slate of up to 35 voting members from each ward on the March 5, 2024, Presidential Primary. If you are a voting member of your ward you get to vote at town-wide meetings. When your town has a caucus you can run to be a delegate at the Massachusetts State Convention. From there, you may have an opportunity to be a delegate at a National Democratic Convention.
If you are a Salem resident, please attend our next meetings in Salem on Sept. 18 and Oct. 10 at 6:30 p.m., 135 Lafayette St. in the community room just inside the entryway. Our website is salemdemocrats.org. Visit it, find out who is speaking at our next meeting and join us.
We need you if you want to contribute by knocking on doors, writing postcards, donating or making calls to help elect those who will represent you and the Massachusetts and U.S. Democratic platform. Remember, democracy is not a spectator sport.
Liz Bradt,
Chair,
Salem Democratic City Committee