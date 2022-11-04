To the editor:
“The most important thing to remember is that inflation is not an act of God. Inflation is a policy…” — Ludwig von Mises
“Look into my eyes. I guarantee you we are going to end fossil fuels” — Joe Biden
The day President Biden was elected, the price of fossil fuels started to rise. A month or so later inflation began to rise. Most people noticed it in the price of gasoline. But fossil fuels are used to make most everything and distribute it to consumers. So everything started to get more expensive.
Our 6th District Rep. Seth Moulton supports the policies that are contributing to inflation. That includes voting for the cynically-named Inflation Reduction Act and supporting a Green New Deal. He is part of the Democratic political infrastructure that closed the Keystone Pipeline, restricted exploration on federal lands and offshore, and is emptying the Strategic Petroleum Reserve for political purposes.
Energy that is affordable and reliable supports our extraordinary standard of living. Rushing into “renewable” solar and wind energy while strangling supplies of fossil fuels is a disaster. Look at Europe. They relied on cheap Russian while shutting down nuclear and coal-fired plants and putting up solar panels and windmills. Now they are back to burning coal, wood, and even garbage.
We need sensible leadership in Washington. Republican congressional candidate Bob May supports returning to energy independence and sensible energy policy. He deserves your consideration.
Richard Smith,
Marblehead