To the editor:

Mark your calendar for March 28. Save the date and be sure to vote Tuesday, March 28 between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. for Stephen Dibble. By having Steve as your mayor, you will have a person at the helm of the city of Salem that will give a strong positive direction for your city. He has some excellent ideas for Salem. Also, you will find Steve to be a hard worker who loves Salem. Be sure to vote on the 28th and ask your family and friends to vote for Steve Dibble. Thank you.

Bill Dibble,

Little Genesee, N.Y.

