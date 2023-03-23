To the editor:
Steve Dibble is the only candidate in this race that represents real change in a city that is in desperate need of it.
Pangallo has promised to change nothing, but continue the former mayor’s policies while riding the coattails of her successes. After this amount of time, fresh ideas are needed. Not the same ones.
Harrington recently took credit for having “laid the groundwork” for our recent economic success, shamelessly taking credit for the previous two mayor’s achievements, but has yet to propose what he is going to do differently this time, if anything. His lack of involvement in Salem politics shone through in his position on Pioneer Village, where he could not commit to an answer. He endorsed Mayor Driscoll numerous times, indicating he shares her vision for our city and state, and also enforced similar COVID policies as her by withholding water meters from tax-paying residents.
In a recent letter, William McCarthy claimed his father is the “first new voice” in almost two decades. How? Of the many years of Mayor Driscoll’s administration, he has been there for almost all of it. With that, he has also consistently voted with her time and time again on key issues such as housing. This isn’t a “new voice”, this is much of the same.
Steve Dibble has presented legitimate policy positions. Legitimate change. The other choices are a continuation of the Driscoll administration by those that endorsed it and rubber-stamped it. That is not change.
Damien Jarrett
Salem