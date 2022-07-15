To the editor:
Slipped thru the cracks again! In Chicago no less. And the editorials persist in beating the wrong drum.
No, Mr. Lee Fasoli, I didn’t “completely miss the point of the June 2 editorial”. My concern is with the quality and accuracy of the mainstream media; and that the “lack of respect” was portrayed as a completely, clueless surprise. Of course, the physical attacks are not justified, never implied they were! However, I am troubled by Mr. Fasoli’s comment about “journalistic excess (apparently forgetting that it was an editorial)". Editors are not bound by integrity?
The July 6 Salem News editorial goes on about “gun reform” when in fact a gun will not jump off the table and shoot you. “Mass shooting” gets a replay implying a common thread when in fact less than 3% of homicides are with a rifle — they are special case — disturbed young men. Separately from The Lawrence Eagle Tribune, “Eight people were killed and 60 others were wounded in (51 separate) shootings across Chicago over the Fourth of July weekend.”
I’m equally disappointed when a local politician stands in front of a crowd and claims the low Massachusetts homicide rate is because we “ban AR-15 look alikes.”
The editor was constrained because he couldn’t describe the weapon used as an AR-15 or a “look alike” and had to fall back on “high-powered rifle” to maintain the shock effect. I’m still waiting to hear what the shooter used. I’ll bet it wasn’t 0.50 Cal McMillan — now that’s a high power rifle!
The next day, July 7 issue, there was an article “July 4 mass shooting thwarted in Virginia’s capital” that, if it wasn’t for an ad, it would have slipped off the bottom of the last page. Somebody “dropped a dime” and the suspects were picked up with the guns and ammo without incident. Need more success stories to encourage public action.
The real issue is how did the shooter get an FOID (Firearms Owners IDentification) card with all Chicago’s “tough” gun laws? The word is slowly drifting out, based on, after the fact investigation, that the shooter’s father co-signed his FOID card. He was issued the card at 18, even though he ”was known by the police” and had a troubled history going back to middle school.
How did he pass the background check? What’s the use of passing laws to harass law-abiding citizens, if they don’t catch the potential perpetrators? I seriously doubt the other shooting in Chicago were with legally procured guns. Different problems require different solutions!
George Binns,
Beverly