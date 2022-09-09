To the editor:
In honor of Direct Support Professional (DSP) Recognition Week, I would like to thank all those who put their hearts and souls into supporting people in our community. Our nearly 1,000 DSPs at Bridgewell inspire, encourage, and empower people with life challenges to be integrated into their communities and achieve their fullest potential.
From Sept. 11–17, DSP Recognition Week spotlights the essential contributions of the direct support workforce in communities across the nation. DSPs provide medical and behavioral support to individuals with disabilities and life challenges, including assistance with personal care for work or recreational activities.
Bridgewell’s DSPs are essential members of the workforce who contribute significantly to our communities. They are neighbors, family members, and friends who are dedicated to improving the lives of those who need some assistance.
Bridgewell takes a person-centered approach in its delivery of direct support services. Our DSPs connect people with possibilities. Their heroic efforts help those in our care thrive from community connections and strive to meet personal goals that they independently set. They ensure that services are adapted for unmet and evolving needs.
It is estimated that nationally, more than 1 million new direct support positions will need to be filled by 2022, according to the “Direct Support Professionals (DSP) Workforce” report from AAIDD. With this exponentially growing demand for care in the human services industry, I am proud of the exceptional work and commitment of our Bridgewell team members, who do their part to meet the tremendous needs in our communities. They deserve great admiration and respect — and we need more caring people to serve in these key roles.
While their work may not always be visible day to day, the services they provide are invaluable. As the Grateful Dead would say, “Once in a while you get shown the light, in the strangest of places if you look at it right.”
Thank you, Direct Support Professionals, for your extraordinary work.
Christopher Tuttle,
CEO & President,
Bridgewell