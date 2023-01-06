Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Morning rain followed by a mix of rain and snow in the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%.