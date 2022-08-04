To the editor:
Recently I attended a Todd Rundgren concert at the Cabot theater in Beverly and have always enjoyed the charm and acoustics of this North Shore landmark. The first concert I ever attended was back in the mid 1970s in Woodstock, New York, at a small venue and since I was only 12 or 13 years old, my recollection of the entire day’s festivities is somewhat diluted by the passage of time. However, I do recall that the headlining act was Todd Rundgren. Unfortunately the performance was terminated by the local police since the local residents complained about the noise level and probably weren’t Rundgren fans. I have always enjoyed his music and would consider myself a loyal fan.
Regrettably, after Saturday night’s show, Rundgren’s conduct and insults and his pompous elitist comments between songs was enough to discourage even the loyalists of fans. I also did not appreciate that a seasoned musician of his caliber would play over 50% of his set with cover tunes from various artists. I purchased my tickets expecting to hear Todd Rundgren songs and not an inappropriate commentary about how “Republicans are stupid” and white supremacy satirical remarks. Many concert goers were yelling “Shut the (expletive) up and play your music”. Several people in the audience (including myself and friends) left disgruntled prior to the ending of his show. He sarcastically referenced that since he already played for an hour that “refunds would not be honored at this point”.
Has this cancel culture, woke society, non-binary promoting, pronoun denouncing, climate frenzy, hypocritical hysteria finally reached its climax? Musicians, athletes and actors, do us all a favor and “shut up and play your music, shut up and dribble, and actors please gracefully accept your awards and sit down”. Stop turning the U.S.A. into the D.S.A. (Divided States of America)!
Clifford Gast,
Danvers