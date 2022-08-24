To the editor:
Diana DiZoglio has served Massachusetts citizens in Merrimack Valley for 10 years as a House representative (six years) and senator (four years). She is running for state auditor. She was born in Merrimack Valley. She is a Wellesley graduate because she received a full scholarship to attend after community college. She is a small business owner of a cleaning company, which gives her great insight into finance and allocation of funds. This is what the state auditor does. Senator DiZoglio is a champion for equity and will make sure that funds allocated by the state Legislature are distributed equitably to populations that deserve it. If that isn’t happening she will fight for you and your family and take it to court. State auditor has the power to do this. She has demonstrated already in the Legislature with her voting record that she is a fighter for transparency and equity in the allocation of funds and the treatment of people. I have already voted for her and urge you to follow my lead.
Elizabeth Bradt,
Salem