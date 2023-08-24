To the editor:
I know that politics have always been a circus in our country, but never have I felt so helpless and limited.
If I lean right, I am supporting a 77-year-old predatory liar in a wig. If I lean left, then I am supporting an 80-year-old creeper who is so senile that it is difficult for him to form complex sentences.
If I lean right, then I have to support automatic weapons, bump stocks and extended magazines. If I lean left then I have to be willing to defund the police and military.
If I lean right then I have to be willing to burn down my capitol. If I lean left then I have to be willing to burn down my neighborhood.
What would my grandfather say? Does this system work?
Jace Winer,
Georgetown