To the editor:
Tradition is often confused with history and in most circumstances, they are worlds apart. However, every once and a while the stars align, and tradition will create history. In the coming weeks the Salem City Council will elect a new president and if it sticks with tradition, it will achieve a new historic milestone of electing our first Latino Council president, Domingo Dominguez.
Councilor Dominguez is the most senior councilor who has not served as president and tradition is, he has first right of refusal to that position. After all, Domingo has the experience, knowledge, leadership qualities, has expressed his desire to lead the council as president and has the votes of the residents to support being Ppresident.
Other than Domingo there is one other councilor who is lobbying to become president for 2022. Councilor Morsillo is actively meeting with other council members to push tradition to the wayside so that she can be council president in 2022. We have a long history of a unanimous vote for electing the president. Yes, there have been times that the next in line did not become president but that was a decision that the next in line agreed with.
Tradition may begin in history but instead of allowing it to become a memory the council can follow tradition and make history in 2022 by electing Domingo Dominguez unanimously as our first Latino president of the council. He has the experience, knowledge, leadership and support of the voters and the council should support Domingo.
This would make a loud statement that the council is starting the year unified and ready to work collectively rather than divided.
Stephen Kapantais
Salem