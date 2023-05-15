To the editor:
How disappointing to witness the nastiness of politics at the 11th hour in Salem. A robust campaign by both candidates had, up until now, been polite and issue focused. Page 1 of Friday’s Salem News dispelled that very quickly.
I hope this will not discourage registered voters from heading to the polls on Tuesday, May 16, and casting their ballot. Ignore the “noise,” it merely cheapens the electoral process and diverts attention from what we already knew — municipal budgets need to be balanced and campaigns are expensive.
Unfortunately, in today’s political climate, the “noise” seems to take center stage, and it should not.
Ann Freitas,
Salem