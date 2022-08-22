To the editor:
I am a public school educator writing to raise awareness of the devastating effects of the Windfall Elimination Provision experienced by nearly 2 million people.
This policy reduces the earned Social Security benefits of local, state and federal retirees who worked in Social Security-covered private-sector employment, and who earned an annuity from their non-Social Security covered government employment. The WEP can result in a monthly Social Security benefit that is $512 lower than deserved, causing undue financial distress.
Why should we be penalized for working hard for our country?
Additionally, spouses are feeling the burden of the Government Pension Offset, a similar penalty, which prevents them from collecting the Social Security benefits their spouses earned from private-sector jobs due to their public service. The GPO affects 723,970 beneficiaries, 48% of whom are widows or widowers, and 52% of whom are spouses.
We rightfully earned these benefits in exchange for our dedication and hard work to the nation, and, as such, I am inviting retirees affected by the WEP and GPO to join me in calling on Congress to repeal these unfair provisions. Furthermore, I am writing to urge lawmakers to support H.R. 82/S. 1302. It’s past time to stop punishing us for our public service and allow us to collect what we rightfully earned.
Lea Benson,
Danvers