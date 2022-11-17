To the editor:
November is National Hospice Palliative Care Month, a time to raise awareness about the compassionate care that hospice and palliative care provides to patients and their families. Both hospice and palliative care focus on comfort and quality of life.
This year’s National Hospice and Palliative Care Month theme is “meeting you where you are.” I have been a hospice volunteer with Care Dimensions since 2015. As the largest hospice in the state, Care Dimensions provides care for patients wherever they call “home” — private residences, assisted living facilities, nursing homes, hospitals, group homes, and veterans’ facilities.
I’ve found that I can offer the most to people who aren’t able to converse much or they garble their words. It’s important to me to communicate with them. I want them to know that I am there and they’re not alone. I may speak a bit or sit quietly. It’s a huge gift — to them, and to me.
As a member of a hospice team, I know that Care Dimensions provides the best care possible when patients and families need it most. I want to help other families get that same level of care. If you or your loved one is facing a serious or life-limiting illness, do not wait to find out how hospice or palliative care can help. The sooner you get the care you need, the sooner you can benefit from improved quality of life.
Trish Cannon,
Beverly