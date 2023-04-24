To the editor:
Thank you for the uplifting, informative front page story about 101-year-old Dorothy Stewart (April 12). “Everyone I know who knows her loves her energy and her outlook on life.
She can persevere through whatever life throws at her,” says fellow Beverly resident Carla Dropo.
At a time when the news is so awful and hard to read, Dorothy is an inspiration. Making her story a front page story was brilliant. It certainly made my day!
Can a 101-year-old woman row in a gym?
Yes Indeed! Dorothy is a role model for all of us — young and old. Keep moving: Rowing or running on a machine, in the water, on our feet, is key.
Ageism is rampant in America, and this kind of news reporting is what inspires and motivates us. Thank you Reba Saldanha for the story and the photos. Keep on truckin’ Dorothy. You are fantastic.
Sylvia B. Belkin,
Peabody