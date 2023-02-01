To the editor:
Danvers downtown truly needs revitalization. It is sorely lagging in revitalizing the quality-of-life in its core community center. The most uninteresting thing a townfolk can do is a downtown walk-around.
Other North Shore communities have a variety of living accommodations, attractions, events, and transportation options that make "a visit" worthwhile. Danvers is so low on the "vitality" totem pole that its only bus stop was withdrawn by the MBTA!
Sadly, there is no community leadership, neither business leader nor Town Hall department that is addressing this deficiency. There is no “Downtown Business Council” such as Beverly’s Main Streets. There is no Danvers Chamber of Commerce to promote and attract foot traffic. There is a profound vacuum in our community.
Yet, there is hope. There is an opportunity to turn around this lethargy.
First, some citizens are concerned that Danvers is becoming a boon to developers with rampant new mega-construction. On the contrary! The current downtown development exactly complies with the Massachusetts Area Planning Council criteria. New construction does not equal towering condos. The MAPC specification is simple: The ground floor is shops only. The second and third floors are residences only. That’s it. MAPC is concerned with correcting the past historical explosion of suburban spread and rise of mega-malls that have sapped all downtowns of both commerce and residents. It has happened in Danvers.
Second, the well planned and executed rezoning by Town Hall over the past few years has paved the way for the revitalization of our downtown. Our downtown now has the formula and a clear pathway to broader shopping experiences and more downtown shoppers.
Third and most importantly, all the ingredients for a downtown renewal exist. The existing and new shops, the new people, the parking (yes, the developments have their own parking), the North Shore location, and the human-scale of the venue.
But what currently does not exist is leadership. The leadership must come from a joint plan of action involving the business community and Town Hall. But what person or persons will step up? Who will lead? The town manager, a Select Board member, a Town Hall department head, a long-term Danvers business owner, a vested developer, a developer’s staffer, a local Realtor, a “Joe-six-pack” citizen? Who?
George Saluto,
Danvers