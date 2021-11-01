To the editor:
We are a two-generation family at different stages in life. Five years ago, we moved to Salem after falling in love with the city. We feel welcome and we’re not planning on leaving any time soon. A large part of that is because of the work that Mayor Kim Driscoll has done.
The city, under her leadership, has demonstrated a commitment to all its constituents. She’s led on diversity and inclusion through her work on the Race Equity Task Force. For us, this is critical given that we’re a diverse family.
What Mayor Driscoll has accomplished in a complex environment is indisputable. Our city faced a real crisis when COVID-19 hit, but she was able to quickly and effectively respond. Our family members have worked in municipal government or have serviced government entities, so we know how hard it is to get things done legislatively let alone in a pandemic. Nevertheless, she has continued to implement real, positive change including affordable housing in new developments. This was critical for us and family members who rent near us.
We recently met with Mayor Driscoll and came away ever stalwart in our support. She’s in government because she cares about helping people. Facts are facts. Improvements in education, housing, transportation, human services, the environment, and in civil rights are just the tip of Mayor Driscoll’s achievements.
Steve and Ali Harris
Travis W. Harris
Teniola Adeyemi Harris
Salem