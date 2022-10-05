To the editor:
I recently examined Mayor Kim Driscoll’s campaign page for Lieutenant Governor, which outlines her schedule of visits to diverse places around the Commonwealth.
While she has a right to pursue her political career as she wishes, what I want to know is why any of her constituents in Salem should be tolerant of her campaigning during weekdays when she is presumably supposed to be representing the city on its business, first and foremost. Why should Salem permit her to receive her salary but campaign while she is supposed to be working and available for Salem business only?
If the mayor wants to pursue her political career, she should be able to do so, but it should never be during the normal workday and collect her salary for doing so. The public should speak out about our tax dollars being wasted while she departs the city during business hours for her other political aspirations. In the alternative, she should either forfeit compensation she might have received for these activities or resign and pursue her career on her own time.
Russell S. Grand,
Salem