To the editor:
On Feb. 6, two massive earthquakes (magnitudes 7.8 and 7.6) struck southeastern Turkey near the Syrian border, nine hours apart, affecting millions of people in both countries. Following multiple powerful aftershocks, Turkey called for international help. It is a known fact that many major cities in Turkey sit on top of an earthquake hot spot; of course, earthquakes are natural disasters, but when combined with ignored regulations and manmade mistakes, they become catastrophic and truly devastating. Thirty thousand people in Turkey alone are already confirmed dead; likely many more to be counted. Millions of people are left helpless and homeless, under brutal freezing winter conditions.
Large aftershocks are still shaking the area, and the situation is direr than we have seen on the news. Massive aid is needed to help those injured and homeless waiting for help. There have been remarkable and miraculous recoveries for more than seven days, and rescue teams are finding survivors under the collapsed buildings. On the news recently, we watched how the rescue teams retrieved a 5-year-old girl alive beneath the rubble. She waited more than a week in freezing weather without food or drink, pointed to where her father and mother were still under the debris, and then asked for a gallon of water and ice cream.
You can make a difference by donating and spreading this call for help. Here are several organizations you can send your donations to or get more information about how to help earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria. You can also email Salem State University geological sciences professor Erkan Toraman (etoraman@salemstate.edu) and chemistry and physics professor Mustafa Yatin (myatin@salemstate.edu) for more information about the disaster and humanitarian efforts. Both professors are from Turkey and have relatives and friends in Turkey’s devastating earthquake areas.
- Turkish Philanthropy Funds – Turkiye Earthquake Relief Fund: https://donate.tpfund.org/campaign/tpf-turkiye-earthquake/c465112
- Bridge to Turkiye Fund — https://bridgetoturkiye.org/
- Doctors without borders — www.doctorswithoutborders.org/
Erkan Toraman and Mustafa Yatin
Salem State University