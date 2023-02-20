To the editor:
In the last months of Obama, with heartfelt sympathy our president tried to remove weapons of destruction from the documented unstable. But of course this proved to be of no avail.
Why is there no mental health check required before obtaining a weapon of destruction? A 20-minute session with a psychiatrist could save countless lives. This evaluation should be conducted every three months. In no way does this infringe on that horrible Second Amendment. It’s too late after the gun is purchased, the police are reluctant to confiscate one’s permit and/or weapons of mass destruction for fear it may cause dire consequences involving other matters.
You cannot tell under the present system and must remain ever vigilant that the person standing next to you could blast you into oblivion!
Thomas Barker,
Dothan, Ala.