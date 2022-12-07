To the editor:
Regarding education reform advocate Mary Tamer’s essay: It has been said that fish could never understand the concept of “wetness” because it is all they’ve ever known, and the same might be said for Americans and education. Decade after decade, election after election, politicians, advocates and parents decry the woeful performance disparities seen throughout our country, including here in Mass. And yet, stand back just a little and it’s hard not to come to the conclusion that the results are almost “by design.”
These results are built into the very structure of our public educational system at the most basic level: The funding. No one is ever surprised when the most-funded sports teams (or any other organization) get the best results. More resources: More money for training and personnel almost always give better outcomes. Sure, occasionally the underdog might make a good showing, but in the long run, more resources almost always produce better results, and a lack of resources will barely keep an organization going.
So, what to make of how we fund our schools, which is almost entirely a “local” endeavor? Children of educated parents, who live in stable neighborhoods with enough to eat already will be at a significant educational advantage. Immediately after that in importance is quality pre-k programs, which not surprisingly are heavily favored by families of means, and nearly nonexistent for families who just get by.
Numerous studies show that between ages 1-6 are the most neurologically important for human children, and and a once in a lifetime opportunity is presented via pre-k schooling. Yet Mass. ranks 38th in providing this to our future students!
The mere fact that parents who have the means choose certain towns or areas (in almost every case more affluent and significantly more expensive areas) because “the schools are better” should be like a distress flare shot up into the sky at night. If schools are funded locally, how can the perennial economically depressed towns or cities ever hope to catch up? The answer is obvious: They don’t. The depressed, working-poor towns around Boston, or the largely forgotten ones further out west, struggle decade after decade just to get by. How can poor student test scores and low graduation rates be any surprise at all?
A friend’s sister and family recently moved from Arlington, already highly ranked for its schools, to Lexington to be near their elderly parents. After the first month of school she observed: “It was like going from public school to private! The schools here are amazing!” There, in a nutshell, is exactly how “the system” works. Or rather, how it “doesn’t” work except for the already privileged few.
At a minimum we need to make quality pre-k free and available for all children, from the coasts to the Berkshires. That alone would vastly change students’ future performance. But most importantly, educational funding needs to be distributed statewide, not based on local incomes or real estate. Until we do, we all but guarantee to low-income students (both urban and rural) the same sad results we see year after year.
Doug Bowker,
Salem