To the editor:
Your opinion piece of Nov. 3, “It is time to stop changing the clocks,” urged adoption of permanent Daylight Saving Time (i.e., year round DST) in order to provide more daylight in the afternoon for after work or after-school activities and for commerce. However, it failed to mention the strong argument for permanent Standard Time (ST), which more closely aligns with solar time; the sun is close to its highest point at ST noon. I learned from a spate of current news stories, e.g., in the New York Times on Nov. 3 and CNN on Nov. 6, that there is a substantial body of research indicating significant negative health consequences to forcing our body clocks away from solar time with Daylight Saving Time. There are a host of medical or health professionals and organizations urging the adoption of permanent Standard Time for that reason. It is no wonder that the Senate bill for permanent DST has not passed the House. Shame on The Salem News for omitting this important aspect of the debate.
Hale Bradt,
Peabody