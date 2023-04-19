To the editor: The city of Salem is at a crossroads in the upcoming mayoral election with two major philosophies of conservative versus progress. Do we turn the clock back to the supposed good old days or do we continue to be a visionary city in the 21st century.
No mayor on record has come back after serving as mayor, dating back to 1916. Former Mayor Harrington, now town manager of Salisbury, wants to come back.
The two municipalities are a tale of two cities. The town of Salisbury is no Salem. It is not economically and socially diverse as Salem with 95% white population of just under 10,000. It doesn’t have its own school committee. Elementary students go to the one elementary school in town and middle and high school students to a regional. It does have a superintendent of schools. School enrollment is under 1,000. It is just over 15.4 square miles. The town budget is $26 million and the town manager is appointed by the select board in a town government.
I taught in Amesbury for 20 years, so I took courses at the elementary school. Mr. Harrington is a well respected manager who continues to be full-time, devoting spare time to run for mayor. Mr. Pangallo stepped down as executive assistant to Mayor Driscoll to campaign full-time and go door to door. I would not be in elective office over the last 36 years if I did not go door to door campaigning as he did in each election helping Mayor Driscoll.
With the recent resignation of Mr. Fleming from the School Committee, I have been asked to run again for School Committee. I am honored by the thoughts, but I have not served on the School Committee since 1995.
It is a whole new world in education. I served with Mayor Harrington, who served as chairman. We had a totally unnecessary and divisive teachers trike for 11 days in which the football coach was fired for playing during the strike. No other town or city has had an 11-day strike. The scars and sacrifice of so many cannot be forgotten. It was not skilled and professional leadership on everyone’s part.
As a teacher, I walked and picketed with the teachers. We have come a long way since that strike. So Salem is at a crossroads in the 21st century. Do we hesitate, pause to step back, or do we continue on the road to be a visionary and diverse community of 45,000.
I am sure Mr. Pangallo, who was in all those decisions and new programs, will add his own signature statement for the dynamic future of Salem with limitless possibilities. We need to continue on that road to make Salem the respect of the North Shore.
Thomas Furey Salem