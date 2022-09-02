To the editor:
This morning I read the letter to the editor regarding how unfair political endorsements are. Those on social media have been inundated by political endorsements by everyone and their brother. Whatever happened to candidates just running on their own merit, ideas and proposals? The question is; are these candidates that rely so heavily on endorsements even qualified to be seriously considered or have they done the work to deserve the public’s vote?
Endorsements are just smoking mirrors to sway the voters into thinking they’re the best person for the job, when in fact, it’s just an indicator that they will fit in very well with the political establishment. When a candidate spends considerable time accumulating political endorsements instead of working to earn the support and vote of the people they are seeking to serve, voters should take notice and question their true motivation. These candidates have no consideration for the people who cast their precious vote for them and are only looking to dupe folks into helping them attain positions of power and prestige. It is truly a slap across the face to those who voted for these candidates.
I will not be voting for anyone who feels that the only way into office is to fool the people with endless amounts of endorsements from people who are on the inside political track. Those of you who are running on your own merit, experience and ideas have my vote.
Pamela Lombardini,
Salem