To the editor:
Reading the article about the town of Danvers and civil rights groups pushing Essex Tech High School to move to a lottery system (Salem News, March 29) and I cannot help but think we’re punishing excellence again. Tell me what is discriminatory about “the school awards a higher number of points to a prospective student for high grades, a low number of absences, no suspensions, no expulsions, good recommendations from teachers and how well they do during an interview”?
The problem lies not with Essex Tech. The problem lies in the school systems that “provide fewer opportunities for academic achievement” as students progress through eighth grade. Students from every background should have the opportunity to achieve those things. And instead of lowering standards, why don’t the other communities like Danvers, who have an issue with Essex Tech, change their curriculums to more mirror that of Essex Tech?
Vocational education has become increasingly popular because of the rising cost of college, so why not help meet the increasing demand by adding some of those programs, and dropping others that are less popular and less likely to lead to jobs? The ‘brick and mortar’ exists, so the investment in equipment would be relatively small.
We need to encourage and reward good behavior, not discourage it, and all school committees and administrations need to continually adapt curriculums to today’s needs. We can have more than one ‘Essex Tech’.
Tom Hayes,
Beverly