To the editor:
‘Tis a sad day when hospital executives paint a glowing picture of a “robust, comprehensive plan” while simultaneously harming North Shore families, nurse-midwives, and patients by eliminating an essential service. Tom Sands of Beth Israel Lahey Health should be held accountable by DPH, AG Healey, and our elected officials for breaking the merger deal he signed with the attorney general, violating the terms of closure of a service as per DPH guidelines, and for failing to deliver on the major asks that the community has for assuring quality reproductive health care in the North Shore.
Throughout the working group meetings, executives from Beverly Hospital and Beth Israel Lahey Health failed to grasp the basic concept that more midwifery care is needed in the commonwealth and that this care, when offered in a midwifery-led practice outside of a hospital setting, is safe, effective, and offers improved health care with better outcomes than hospital births, and has been recommended in state and national studies on the maternal mortality crisis and reproductive justice. What the hospital offers and is working on offering will not meet the level of care provided by the North Shore Birth Center or reproduce the reduced rate of cesareans, increased number of successful VBACs, or patient confidence and satisfaction.
Don’t let Tom Sands’ remarks on million dollar grants, “listening” to the community, and assuring access to midwifery care fool you: He and the executives of BILH and Beverly Hospital are prioritizing profits over patients.
Zoe Hastings,
Lawrence